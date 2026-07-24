boAt first made its local presence known back in March of this year, with two pairs of TWS buds and a powerbank. The company has announced a new pair of wireless headphones, in the form of the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC. Unlike the wireless earbuds that the brand brought into the local market earlier, though, this one looks to be priced more in line with other entries in the headphone space.

As the name suggests, the boAt Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC comes with ANC, or more specifically, hybrid ANC of up to 45dB. Other items on the spec sheet include a 10mm + 40mm dual-driver setup in each ear cup, which is claimed to give the sound it produces more depth. Adding to this is LDAC support, letting it deliver 96 kHz / 24 bit audio. Then there’s 3D Spatial Audio as well, for what it’s worth.

The Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC has an 800 mAh battery, which the brand claims gives it an 80-hour battery life. This goes down to 50 hours if you actually turn on ANC. Charging time is listed as 2.5 hours. Wireless connectivity is done via Bluetooth 5.4, and for those who prefer the wired experience, the good news is that not only is there a 3.5mm audio jack, the company says a cable comes in the box. Beyond that, there’s the usual leatherette around the memory foam pads and the band on top.

For now, there’s no word on local pricing and availability for the Nirvana Eutopia 2 ANC. But the brand’s official page lists it as costing INR9,999 (~RM424), with a pretty significant discount ongoing, likely as part of a launch promo. We’ve reached out to the brand’s local reps, and will let you know when we learn more.

Related Article BoAT Officially Sets Up Shop In Malaysia

(Source: boAt)