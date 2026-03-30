BoAt isn’t a name that many would be familiar with, but the brand is well known in its home country of India. The company officially announced that it has entered the Malaysian market and to properly mark the occasion, it is releasing three products: two pairs of earbuds and a powerbank.

Specifically, BoAt is launching the Nirvana IVY Pro, Nirvana Ion, and the Energyshroom PB400 Pro. The first two are the earbuds, while the latter is its 20,000mAh powerbank.

The Nirvana IVY Pro is the brand’s top-spec earbuds, featuring 11mm drivers in each earbud and supporting Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Additionally, it’s also build with a 6-microphone technology which it says provides crystal-clear call experiences. Oddly enough, it doesn’t say how long its battery life but it does say that 15 minutes of charging will offer the user up to 200 minutes of playtime.

The Nirvana IVY Pro currently retails at an SRP of RM242.16.

Moving on, the Nirvana Ion are the brand’s “mid-range” models, featuring up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, and up to 120 hours of playback time with the casing. It connects via Bluetooth 5.2, are IPX4 rated for water resistance, and features a 4-microphone ENx technology for calling.

The Nirvana Ion currently retails for RM106.15.

At the very bottom of the list is the BoAt Energyshroom PB400 Pro. As mentioned, this is a 20,000mAh powerbank that offers up to 22.5W two-way fast charging, plus multi-device charging. The powerbank retails for RM127.41.

(Source: Shopee [1] [2] [3])