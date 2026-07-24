OPPO is expected to unveil the Find X10 series sometime later in the year. As a result, the lineup of smartphones has been the subject of a few leaks, typically discussing their expected specifications. Now, leaked images of the alleged family have surfaced online. Not only do these images reveal three smartphone prototypes, which are believed to be the upcoming flagship series, but they also appear to feature significantly different designs from their predecessors.

According to Gizmochina, the three devices are believed to be the rumoured Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max. The images show the trio mounted on a testing rig alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, presumably to test their cameras against the Apple flagship.

According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the leaked devices are Engineering Verification Test (EVT) units of the alleged OPPO Find X10 series. The tipster claims the prototypes feature a redesigned rear camera module reminiscent of the Find X9s, with a horizontal layout that spans much of the back of the phones.

The tipster also claims the phones feature a triple-camera setup on the left side of the rear module, with an LED flash and a multispectral sensor positioned on the right. Additionally, the lineup is said to come in white, orange, and cyan colourways, while also featuring a dedicated, customisable AI button.

No Find X10 Ultra?

Gizmochina suggests that, if the leaked devices are indeed EVT models as claimed by Digital Chat Station, the Find X10 series could debut in China as early as September or October. The publication also notes that there is still uncertainty surrounding the alleged Find X10 Ultra, with the Find X10 Pro Max potentially serving as the lineup’s highest-end model.

It adds that, if the Find X10 Ultra is indeed absent, the move could reflect a broader trend of smartphone brands streamlining their product portfolios amid rising memory costs. That said, the possibility of a Find X10 Ultra shouldn’t be ruled out just yet, as OPPO previously staggered the launch of the Find X9 Ultra while the rest of the X9 series went on sale months prior.

With all that said, do keep in mind that these purported leaks should be treated with a healthy dose of scepticism. While the images may appear convincing, we have no way to independently verify that they depict the upcoming Find X10 series. As such, it’s best to wait for more information, preferably from OPPO itself.

(Source: X, via Gizmochina, Weibo [1], [2])