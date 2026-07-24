Microsoft has announced its new gaming monetisation strategy for Xbox. In a blog post, the company revealed that it is testing an ad-supported option for its cloud game streaming service. Available for a limited time through the Xbox Insider programme, it allows eligible users to stream select games from their library for free, provided they watch some ads first.

Each free streaming session will last an hour, with players having access to games they already own. Meanwhile, the ads will play before the start of the sessions, leaving the core game experience untouched. Although the blog post did not offer much in the way of specifics, Xbox told The Hollywood Reporter that up to two minutes of ads will play ahead of gameplay. Once the hour is up, users will have to watch up to two more minutes of ads before they can resume playing for another hour. This ad-focused tier is optional, of course.

That said, it’s only available for supported devices and regions. As it stands, Xbox doesn’t offer its cloud gaming services in Malaysia. Whether or not that will change anytime soon remains to be seen, although Microsoft has previously considered bringing ad-supported game streaming to Southeast Asia. Perhaps this may still be in the cards, though it will probably depend on how testers respond to the service.

Given that the move is bound to draw some ire from the Xbox community, Microsoft outlined a few principles guiding its approach. To start, the company insisted that the ads should “create value”, which is a pretty nebulous statement. Fortunately, its other ideals seem a bit clearer, such as not interrupting the flow of gameplay. Furthermore, the company asserted that it will hold the ads to the same quality standards as its content, and that it will ensure that they fit what players expect on the platform.

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This ad-supported option is presented as a way to make games more accessible to users. The blog post highlighted Xbox One owners in particular, pointing out that they can play new games without having to purchase better hardware. However, it’s clear that Microsoft is angling to improve the financial situation of its gaming division. Previously, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma claimed that the brand was operating on very thin profit margins. The company is also cutting around 3,200 jobs in a major restructuring.

(Source: Xbox, The Hollywood Reporter)