Microsoft has officially announced its Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC program, and just as it sounds, the program gives gamers the ability to play classic Xbox titles across PC and handhelds, including the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X.

Rolling out today, XBOX Backward Compatibility on PC launches in early release, starting with four classic original XBOX games, now playable on PC and handhelds for the first time ever. This marks the beginning of a broader effort to preserve XBOX games from the past and bring them to PC over time. And we are not just enabling you to play them on PC. We are also adding new features to make your gaming experience better than ever.

At the time of writing, gamers with a Xbox Game Pass subscription are able to play four titles: BLiNX: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy. Needless to say, the company will be adding more classic titles to the list over time.

To enhance the gameplay, Xbox is also adding new features to enhance the experience on PC while preserving the original gameplay. “Players can customise graphics settings, including up to 4x resolution upscaling, VSync support, Fullscreen and Windowed display modes, anisotropic filtering, enhanced anti-aliasing, and more.”

So, if you’re planning on taking full advantage of the Xbox Backward Compatibility on PC program, just make sure you meet the minimum hardware requirements in order to play, and the recommended requirements if you want an unfettered experience. Below are the prerequisites, as the per the official statement:

Minimum Requirements

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 550 or Intel Arc A310

CPU: Intel Core i3-10300 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or AMD Ryzen Z2 A

RAM: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

OS: Windows 11

Drivers and Versions: Latest Version as of January 2026

Recommended Requirements

GPU: AMDRadeon RX 6800S or NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti or Intel Arc A770

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme

RAM: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Drivers and Versions: Latest Version as of January 2026

(Source: Microsoft Xbox)