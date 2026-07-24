A week ago, nubia announced the NaviX Ultra, which is claimed to be the world’s first AI-agent smartphone with on-device AI processing. At the time, the brand only revealed the phone’s design and a few details on its software, leaving out the key specifications. Now, a leak has shed some light on the missing information.

As per the leak, which originates from a now-deleted Weibo post by tipster Bald Panda, the NaviX Ultra will feature a 6.78-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Although the post did not specify the type of display, it will probably be an OLED panel.

Under the hood, the phone will apparently pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. With Qualcomm’s flagship mobile chip on board, one can expect the device to keep up with the demands of AI workloads. That said, the leak did not mention any details on the handset’s RAM and storage options. Other than that, the leakster stated that the phone will come with a large 7,100mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the imaging end, the device will reportedly sport a triple 50MP camera setup on the rear. Again, the Weibo post did not offer any specifics here, but the smartphone should include ultra-wide and telephoto lenses alongside the primary sensor. Meanwhile, the front will supposedly feature a 50MP selfie shooter. As seen in the device’s official renders, the front-facing camera will be housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Based on the leaked details, the NaviX Ultra will be a premium device, though that is to be expected given its capabilities. Previously, the company confirmed that the handset will be powered by ByteDance’s Doubao mobile assistant. As an AI phone, it will be able to understand natural language and take actions across multiple apps. These functions will allow it to execute multi-step tasks on the user’s behalf.

For the time being, nubia has not disclosed pricing details. In the same vein, it’s uncertain whether the phone will make its way out of the brand’s home market, let alone land on our shores.

Related Article nubia Neo 5 GT Review: A Practical Performer

(Source: Bald Panda via Notebookcheck)