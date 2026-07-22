The Malaysian government is proposing harsher penalties for motorists who continue driving despite having their licences suspended or revoked. Under the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2026, offenders could face up to three years’ imprisonment if found guilty. The proposed change comes through an amendment to Section 32 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the proposed amendment is aimed at encouraging motorists to comply with the law while improving road safety. If passed, it would raise the maximum jail sentence from one year to three years, with fines ranging from RM3,000 to RM10,000.

During the Bill’s second reading in the Dewan Negara yesterday, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said a person is considered disqualified from driving if their driving licence has been suspended or revoked. He added that the definition also covers individuals who have been barred by the court from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

Besides introducing harsher penalties for motorists who drive while disqualified, the Bill also proposes stricter registration requirements for electric vehicles (EVs). The amendment takes into account the absence of engine numbers on EVs and clarifies that they must instead have a clear, visible, and untampered electric motor vehicle serial number and chassis number.

Lastly, the Bill also seeks to amend Section 17 of the Act, giving the JPJ director the authority to refuse a motor vehicle licence if a vehicle’s chassis number or EV serial number is damaged, unclear, or appears to have been tampered with. According to Hasbi, the measure is aimed at preventing fraud and cloned vehicles.

(Source: The Star)