Garmin has officially announced its first screenless fitness tracker. The CIRQA is the brand’s answer to products like Google’s Fitbit Air, promising distraction-free round-the-clock health monitoring. Its discreet and inconspicuous design makes it suitable for users who want to maintain healthy lifestyles without the hassle of an additional display.

The device features a fibre-reinforced polymer case measuring 9mm thick. This gets paired with a quick-release fabric band to ensure comfort throughout the day and night. With the strap, the wearable weighs just over 20g, which does lean on the heavier end. That said, it can be worn either around the wrist like a smartwatch or as an arm band, depending on user preference.

Much like conventional fitness trackers, the CIRQA comes with an array of health tracking features. The smart band can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, and skin temperature, among other metrics. Of course, the brand’s Body Battery energy-tracking feature is also on board. Other than that, it can log sleep data, providing detailed breakdowns on sleep stages, heart rate variability, as well as guidance on optimal rest. For women’s health, the wearable offers menstrual cycle tracking with period predictions and ovulation estimates.

On the fitness side of things, the device supports over 80 different activities, including running, walking, and yoga. Wearers can also tap the side button to quickly access their favourite workout. Beyond that, the band comes with automatic workout detection. Moreover, users can access advanced training features like training readiness, recovery time, and VO2 max.

Since the CIRQA lacks a screen, all these functions must be accessed through the Garmin Connect app. The app also offers LiveTrack location sharing. Speaking of which, the wearable does not come with a built-in GPS. Instead, it relies on Connected GPS, so users will have to bring a paired smartphone along for outdoor activities. Finally, the device promises a battery life of up to ten days.

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The Garmin CIRQA comes in S/M and L/XL sizes, with your choice of four colours: Black, French Gray, Captain Blue and Mauve. That said, the fitness tracker will only arrive on our shores next month.

Starting from 21 August 2026, the wearable will be available through the Garmin official website, as well as Shopee, Lazada, and AECO e-store. Of course, customers will also be able to purchase the device from the brand’s physical stores and authorised retailers. Price-wise, it will retail for RM899. Meanwhile, its upper arm band accessories will be priced from RM219 to RM269.

(Source: Garmin press release)