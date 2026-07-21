Lenovo recently launched the Lenovo Pro 14, an AMD-powered laptop that supports an eGPU. There is, however, one catch: the laptop is currently only available in China.

On paper, the Lecoo Pro 14 doesn’t stand out, nor are its specifications remarkable. On the official Lenovo product page, the laptop houses a Ryzen 7 H 255 APU, which is basically a rebadged 8745H from the red chipmaker’s Hawk Point lineup that came out back in 2023.

The Lecoo Pro 14 doesn’t come with dedicated graphics and relies primarily on the integrated Radeon 780M graphics, which is capable of running FHD resolution, albeit at reduced graphical presets. That’s where the OCuLink port comes in, providing access to an eGPU module and enabling improved gaming and other workloads.

As for the rest of the hardware, the Lecoo Pro 14 comes in two memory and storage configurations: 24GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB storage, and 32GB DDR5 RAM with 1TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. Ports-wise, and besides USB4, it also has three USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, one USB-C 10Gbps with 100W PD, one USB4 port, one RJ45 LAN port, a TF Card slot, and one OCuLink port.

The 14-inch display is, according to the product page, a 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and has a peak brightness of 400 nits, though the brand doesn’t specify if this is OLED or IPS. The brand also highlights that the panel has a colour accuracy of 100% sRGB.

In regard to pricing, the Lenovo Lecoo Pro 14 starts at 4,929 Yuan (~RM2,776), and this is for the 24G+512GB variant. There is no price tag for the 32GB+1TB model.

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At the time of writing, Lenovo did not say if the Lecoo Pro 14 will be available in the global market. Assuming the brand does decide to make it available outside of China, it’ll likely be released under the IdeaPad lineup, rather than the Lecoo sub-brand.

(Source: Lenovo China via Notebookcheck)