X users on Android can expect some changes to the app experience. Recently, the Elon Musk-owned social network company announced that it has rebuilt the app from the ground up, promising considerable upgrades from the previous version.

Available now, the revamped platform is claimed to be faster, smoother, and more reliable. According to the company’s announcement, users can expect improvements to scrolling, loading, and notifications, among other things.

X head of product Nikita Bier described the upgrade as one of the biggest engineering projects in the company’s history, as the new Android app was rebuilt from scratch. Apparently, the update had been in the works for about a year. Back in August 2025, Bier announced that the company was seeking candidates to help develop the app. Then, in October, he noted that the Android app saw a surge in downloads, which further fueled the need for an update.

Compared to its iOS counterpart, the previous Android version of X was riddled with issues. Improving the user experience would go a long way in attracting more people to the platform. Beyond that, Bier explained that the refresh lets the company build new features “at lightning speed”, which aligns with Musk’s aspiration to transform X into a super app. The platform has been steadily introducing new features, including X Money and XChat.

Although the revamped X app promises an improved experience, there are still some issues. Some users have complained about the disappearing navigation bar at the bottom, as well as poor optimisation on foldables. Other than that, Bier has acknowledged that there are still some “rough edges” to iron out, such as improving performance on older devices.

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Furthermore, the company is working to add support for Spaces, as well as features like the new video editor, react-with-video, and custom timelines. Bier has also promised that moving forward, many things will arrive on Android first.

(Source: Nikita Bier via TechCrunch)