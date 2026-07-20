Reto, the company behind Kodak-branded cameras such as the Charmera, has introduced a new analogue offering in the form of the Kodak EC35. Designed under licence from the established imaging brand, the new 35mm film camera aims to provide a straightforward shooting experience for beginners and casual users.

Unlike more advanced film cameras, the EC35 keeps things straightforward with a fixed-focus 25mm f/10 lens, a 1/100-second shutter speed, and manual film winding and rewinding. It also comes equipped with a built-in electronic flash.

Weighing just 102g and measuring 119 x 65 x 41.5mm, the EC35 is compact and is easy to carry around. Its most distinctive feature, however, is the retro-inspired sliding cover that protects both the lens and optical viewfinder when not in use. Besides evoking the design of classic compact cameras, the cover also doubles as a shutter lock to help prevent accidental exposures while the camera is stored in a bag.

The EC35 is available in seven colours: Midnight Black, Vanilla White, Butter Yellow, Lavender, Powder Blue, Blush Pink, and Avocado Green. Internationally, the camera is priced at US$35 (~RM140). It can be purchased either on its own or as a bundle that includes a wrist strap and a 24-exposure roll of Kodak Ultramax 400 film.

Local camera retailer N4 has confirmed via social media that the Kodak EC35 will arrive in Malaysia on 13 August 2026. However, the retailer has yet to announce local pricing, which will likely be revealed closer to the camera’s launch.

Where To Buy And Develop Film In Malaysia

With interest in film photography continuing to grow, newcomers may be wondering where to buy 35mm film and have their photos developed. Fortunately, both are still accessible in Malaysia.

35mm film rolls can be purchased through online marketplaces such as Shopee and Lazada, as well as local camera retailers including N4, YL Camera, and other specialist photography stores. Prices vary depending on the brand and film stock, but a roll of 35mm film typically starts from around RM50.

Although photo labs are not as widespread as they once were, there are still plenty of options for getting film developed. Camera retailers and dedicated film labs such as YL Camera, Key Color Photo, and Film Lab continue to offer developing services, with prices depending on the type of film and any additional scanning or printing services requested. As a rough guide, developing a roll of C-41 colour negative film generally costs around RM10 to RM20, excluding scans or prints.

((Source: Kodak [1] [2] / Petapixel / N4 Camera Store)