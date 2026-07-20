Over the weekend, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched PMX.AI, which as the name suggests is an AI-powered digital twin. Available through WhatsApp, the AI avatar enables Malaysians to interact with a virtual version of the Prime Minister. However, not too long after its release, the chatbot has been temporarily taken offline.

Users attempting to chat with PMX.AI during this time will be met with a message explaining that the service is currently unavailable. That said, it won’t be a long wait before the AI avatar will make its return, as the service is expected to be available again this evening, 20 July 2026 at 8PM.

As to why the chatbot has been temporarily taken down, the notice mentioned that system upgrades and improvements are being carried out. However, it did not offer any specifics on these upgrades, so it’s unclear what kind of changes are being introduced.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that the Prime Minister’s digital twin has been taken offline to address some unintended behaviours. After all, PMX.AI is a large language model (LLM), which means that it is prone to the same issues as ChatGPT and other similar chatbots. Like these models, PMX.AI’s responses are generated based on training data and system instructions. Ultimately, the output is unlikely to perfectly match Anwar’s true opinions and viewpoints.

The question is how much the Prime Minister’s digital twin deviates from his actual self, and whether or not it’s significant enough to be a concern. Given that the bot was taken down not long after its official launch, the answer is pretty obvious here. It probably doesn’t help that screenshots of user conversations with PMX.AI have been circulating online, highlighting some questionable responses.

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In any case, this is not the first instance of an LLM behaving in unintended ways. Last year, the company formerly known as xAI had to put a muzzle on Grok after it went off the rails following an update that supposedly improved it. Meanwhile, ChatGPT has gone through multiple tweaks to adjust its “personality”, so to speak. With such incidents in mind, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that PMX.AI isn’t behaving quite as intended.

(Source: PMX.AI via WhatsApp)