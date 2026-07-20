Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia announced over the weekend that it is opening bookings for the upcoming J5 EV ahead of its official launch. Because of that, there’s no exact price for the EV just yet. Instead, the company has provided an estimated price of RM125,000 instead. The company has also made the J5 EV available for test drives for those who are interested. The announcement was made via its official Facebook page.

Beyond bookings being made available, Omoda & Jaecoo previously previewed the J5 EV, where it revealed the aforementioned estimated price. The company also revealed then that the EV will be locally assembled at the Chery Corporate Malaysia plant in Shah Alam.

In terms of specs, paultan.org reports that the Jaecoo J5 EV has a front electric motor that outputs 155 kW / 288 Nm, leading to a century sprint time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h. Powering the EV is a 58.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery by CATL, which provides a WLTP range of up to 402km. DC charging is rated at 130 kW, going from 30% to 80% charge in around 28 minutes, while AC charging tops out at 11 kW, with 10% to 80% charge time being seven hours. There’s also a 3.3kW vehicle-to-load reverse charging.

Inside, the Jaecoo J5 EV sports an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13.2-inch vertical infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Right beneath it is the 50W wireless charging pad. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with a ventilation function, and a powered tailgate. For its safety features, it appears that the company did not share specifics on this end, but the report points towards the EV version of the car inheriting the full list from its petrol-powered sibling.

This translates to a set of driver assist features including automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, curve speed reduction, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert, door opening warning, and a 360-degree camera system.

(Source: Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia / Facebook, paultan.org)