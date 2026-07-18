Bethesda Game Studios, the developer behind Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Starfield, recently posted on social media, giving confirmation that Fallout 5 is indeed in the works. Just…don’t expect the game to release anytime soon.

The announcement comes at a time when Microsoft’s Xbox, Asha Sharma, has been on something of a job slashing spree, with almost every studio under its wings having to lay off staff.

In any case, Bethesda says that Fallout 5 “remains our long-range destination” and that it was in active development at the time of the message. Again, the company didn’t give a release date, but to be fair, it sounds like Bethesda just started.

It wasn’t just Fallout 5 in its announcement. Bethesda also hinted that Starfield will be getting new content. Additionally, Obsidian Entertainment was also working on Elder Scrolls VI. On that note, both upcoming titles will be developed by a new Creation Engine 3 game engine.

A NOTE FROM BETHESDA GAME STUDIOS We love making these worlds as much as you love playing in them. Today, we want to share what's next for Bethesda Game Studios and what you can expect from us in the years ahead. For forty years, we've built games that have entertained almost… pic.twitter.com/slD4pMWqW1 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 17, 2026

Circling back to the Fallout IP, Bethesda also announced that it was working on remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas. That, and production of Season 3 of the Amazon Studios’ series is already underway. “Fallout Shelter continues to be the most popular way to experience Fallout on the go, with more than 250 million players. There’s more ahead for Fallout Shelter, including new Seasons. An unscripted Fallout Shelter television project is also in the works with our partners at Amazon Studios and Kilter Films.”

Oh, and Fallout 76 is also getting a major update in the form of Raven Rock. Bethesda says that the update will serve as a prequel to Fallout 3 andwill be available for download next year.

Technically and officially speaking, the last single-player-oriented Fallout title was Fallout 4, which came out in 2015. That’s 11 years ago, and it honestly feels like a lifetime ago. Having said that, we would be remiss if we didn’t point out that the launch window between Fallout 4 and Fallout 3 was also fairly long at seven years, but in all fairness, New Vegas was released in 2010.

(Source: Bethesda via X)