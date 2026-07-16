Uber has officially launched its long-rumoured takeover of Delivery Hero, confirming a cash offer valued at approximately US$14.8 billion (~RM60.3 billion). The announcement follows earlier reports that the ride-hailing giant was in talks to acquire the German food delivery company, which owns and operates the Foodpanda brand across multiple markets, including Malaysia.

On that note, Foodpanda Malaysia has yet to issue any statement regarding the acquisition. Uber has indicated that Delivery Hero’s existing brands and operations will continue under their current identities until the transaction is completed and any future changes are announced.

Foodpanda Malaysia Included In Uber’s Acquisition

Under the proposed deal, Uber will acquire Delivery Hero’s operations across 50 markets, including Foodpanda businesses in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Pakistan. Other well-known regional brands such as Talabat, HungerStation, PedidosYa, Glovo and South Korea’s Baedal Minjok are also part of the acquisition.

To address potential competition concerns, Delivery Hero has separately agreed to sell businesses in another 14 markets to investment firm SSW Partners for approximately US$1.6 billion (~RM65.2 billion). These markets primarily consist of countries where Uber Eats and Delivery Hero already have overlapping operations.

According to the German food delivery company, the acquisition has received unanimous backing from its Management Board and Supervisory Board. Meanwhile, major shareholder Prosus has also committed to tender its shares, which would give Uber an effective economic interest of roughly 53% in the company once the offer is completed. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2027, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

An Indirect Return To Southeast Asia

While Uber exited Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing market in 2018 after selling its regional operations to Grab, this acquisition effectively brings the company back to the region through food delivery. Instead of relaunching its brand, the company will inherit Delivery Hero’s established portfolio of local brands, with Foodpanda remaining one of its largest presences in Southeast Asia. As things stand, there is no indication that Foodpanda’s branding or day-to-day operations in Malaysia will change in the near future.

The deal also concludes years of speculation surrounding Delivery Hero’s future. In 2023, the company confirmed it was exploring the sale of selected Foodpanda operations across Southeast Asia before eventually calling off those plans in 2024 after failing to secure a suitable agreement.

(Source: Uber [official website] / Delivery Hero [official website])