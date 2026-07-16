NVIDIA is preparing to launch its RTX Spark platform later this year, with the company also positioning it as a platform for gaming alongside its agentic AI capabilities. As part of the effort, it announced that SEGA will support RTX Spark, starting with Virtua Fighter Crossroads, which is slated for release in 2027.

Beyond the upcoming fighting game, NVIDIA also said future SEGA titles will support RTX Spark. The company, however, stopped short of naming any additional games or franchises that will be coming to the platform.

The announcement comes as NVIDIA and SEGA celebrate 30 years of collaboration. To say the two companies’ histories are closely intertwined would be an understatement. The former of the two companies noted in its blog that its NV1 graphics chip powered the original PC version of Virtua Fighter, marking one of the earliest examples of the firms’ long-running partnership.

Speaking separately, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recalled a time in the 1990s when the company was just days away from bankruptcy. He said former SEGA President Shoichiro Irimajiri approved a US$5 million payment to the semiconductor company, which would be worth around US$12.8 million (~RM52.21 million) today after adjusting for inflation. According to Huang, that payment saved the company and perhaps helped set it on the path to becoming the industry giant it is today.

Circling back to the platform, RTX Spark was announced at Computex earlier this year as NVIDIA’s AI computing platform for Windows PCs. It packs 20 Grace CPU cores, 6,144 Blackwell CUDA cores, fifth-generation Tensor Cores, and 128GB of unified memory. These components are connected via the company’s NVLink-C2C interconnect.

(Source: NVIDIA)