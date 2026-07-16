Asus officially launched two new ROG Swift gaming monitors, equipped with the latest Tandem RGB OLED panels. The monitors in question are the ROG Swift PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM.

Per their names, both the PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM are 27-inch and 32-inch, respectively. Size notwithstanding, both models ship out with the same 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a TrueBlack Glossy coating that is part and parcel with the Tandem RGB OLED panel, delivering up to 27% more colour, crisp images, and razor-sharp text, among other things.

Another feature that both the ROG Swift PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM share is the Dual Mode resolution technology. By default, users can switch between 4K with a 240Hz refresh rate and Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution at a higher 480Hz refresh rate. Regardless of the choice of resolution, both monitors have a GTG response time of 0.03ms.

For colour accuracy, the PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM have a 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut, true 10-bit colour, and a Delta E<2 accuracy. Additionally, these monitors also support Dolby Vision and are VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliant.

Ports-wise, the PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM monitors feature two HDMI 2.1 FRL ports, one DisplayPort 2.1a, a USB-C 90W PD, and an earphone jack. And yes, they are also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible.

As these are OLED panels, ASUS is also providing the ROG Swift PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM Enhanced OLED Care Pro, which includes an upgraded Neo Proximity Sensor, which in turn features a configurable Auto Away timer. In addition, the monitors use GaNFET technology that optimises heat dissipation and power efficiency. Asus claims that the new power supply design generates 35% less heat, as well as provides a 10% drop in vent temperatures.

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ASUS did not provide global pricing or availability for the ROG Swift PG27UCWM and PG32UCWM. We’ve reached out to Asus Malaysia for local information, but as of this publication, we’ve yet to hear back from them.

(Source: ASUS)