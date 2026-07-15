Earlier in the year, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) launched the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) pilot on the North-South Expressway (NSE). Today, the concessionaire has announced that it is expanding the open payment tolling system to the Southern Region of Peninsular Malaysia. This benefits a total of six toll plazas across three expressways, which includes the aforementioned NSE. The other two are the Second Link Expressway (LINKEDUA) and the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway (SPDH).

The six specific toll plazas in question are the Mambau and Lukut tolls on SPDH, Kempas on the NSE, as well as Tanjung Kupang, Lima Kedai and Perling tolls on LINKEDUA. This allows those participating in the pilot via the JustGO platform to pass through the aforementioned toll plazas on any lane. This is, of course, provided that you’ve already tied a debit or credit card to your account on the JustGO Malaysia mobile app.

In case you missed it, ANPR makes use of AI and machine learning to let cameras installed at toll plazas capture vehicle number plates. Toll charges are processed automatically after that, so if you’ve tied the vehicle in question to your account, then the toll charge will be automatically deducted from your linked bank card. These cameras are placed on every lane, hence the lane freedom. That said, barriers will remain in place, as will existing payment methods like Touch ‘n Go cards, SmartTAG and RFID.

Per the announcement, PLUS intends to have all of the toll plazas that it operates to run ANPR by August 2026. The activation in the Southern region, which began at 10AM earlier today, is the most recent phase. The previous phase benefitted the Jitra toll plaza on the NSE, as well as the Lunas and Kubang Semang plazas on the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) last month. The first phase from back in January involved nine toll plazas on the NSE.

Related Article JPJ May Adopt ANPR-Based System For Detecting Traffic Offences

(Source: PLUS Malaysia / Facebook)