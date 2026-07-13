Google has announced new features being added to Waze, its own alternative to Maps. The internet search giant points out that some of these come with Gemini capabilities. This is likely most apparent in the feature that keeps Waze distinct from Google Maps, which is reporting traffic incidents. This is because the company says that you can now do so “conversationally”.

The feature is called simply Conversational Reporting. And as the name suggests, you can report traffic incidents like slowdowns, or suggest map updates like road closures or outdated addresses, by speaking to the app naturally. For the latter category, the details will be sent to local map editors, who will verify the suggestion before they are reflected on the user end. According to the Waze blog post, this is now rolling out globally on both Android and iOS.

Similarly, being powered by Gemini means that you can tell Waze things like “find me a coffee shop that’s open right now”, and it will respond with a list of options. From there, you can even start navigating using your voice. This feature is currently being rolled out to beta users, and there’s no word as to when it will get a more general release.

Another feature that’s ostensibly also Gemini-powered is motorcycle mode. This has been part of Google Maps for awhile, but for Waze, the company says this “uses AI to incorporate two-wheeler shortcuts and restrictions, helping you find the best route and get an accurate ETA”, as well as showing “hazards that are tricky for riders, like potholes, speed bumps, raised crosswalks, shoulder endings and narrow bridges”. Malaysia is specifically named as part of the initial rollout for this feature, alongside the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Closing out the list is a feature that probably doesn’t need AI to work, which is a “less chatty” navigation mode. This is for those who prefer to have music or podcasts playing as they drive. You’ll still be informed of hazards, turns and lane changes, so it’s unclear for now what’s being removed. But for what it’s worth, this is also being rolled out globally.

(Source: Google)