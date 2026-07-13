In addition to the ROG Raikiri II Pro, Asus also announced the ROG Gjallar, the brand’s very first gaming soundbar. In the words of the brand’s local rep, the soundbar brings the sub-brand full circle in its gaming ecosystem.

The Gjallar Gaming Soundbar is a 2.1.2 speaker that also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound, delivered through the left and right full-range speakers, tweeters, up-firing channels, plus a 5GHz wireless subwoofer. “The ROG Gjallar features full-range drivers, dedicated tweeters, upward-firing channels, and a wireless subwoofer to enable lifelike immersion by creating a realistic 3D soundstage. It’s ideal for players seeking competition-grade 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos audio with unmatched tactical clarity, enabling them to pinpoint enemy locations with absolute precision for an in-game advantage. The powerful 6.5-inch, 65-watt wireless subwoofer delivers rich low-end frequencies, bringing impactful bass to explosions and other effects. 5GHz connectivity ensures reliable, low-latency audio, and the subwoofer’s slim profile allows for flexible, convenient placement to suit most setups.”

For connectivity, the ROG Gjallar offers USB-C HDMI 2.1 (eARC), optical, and AUX input for physical connectivity. Additionally, it also has two USB-A ports on the right side, allowing for the connection of external storage, or wireless dongles. Oh, and it also supports 4K120Hz pass-through, thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port. For wireless connectivity, there’s Bluetooth 5.3 and 5GHz wireless connectivity, but again, the latter is exclusive to the wireless subwoofer that is designed to sit at the base of your desk.

What is even more impressive is the fact that the ROG Gjallar also has a built-in beamforming microphone, with a frequency response between 100Hz and 10kHz, and is entirely controllable via Asus’ Gear Link. For that matter, the Gjallar also comes with a multi-function all-in-one audio control hub that lets you control its EQ settings, playback, and RGB lighting.

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At the time of writing, Asus Malaysia did not provide local pricing or availability. We’ve reached out to the brand’s local rep on the matter, to which they said that they’ll get back to us when they have the relevant details.

(Source: Asus)