Pos Malaysia has officially launched Pos ArRahnu Gold-i, its new Syariah-compliant digital gold savings platform. According to the company, the service provides a simple and secure way for Malaysians to start saving and investing in gold.

The company says the platform was introduced in response to continued demand for gold as a store of wealth among Malaysians. It also aims to lower the barrier to entry by making gold savings more accessible to first-time users while still being incredibly lucrative for veteran investors.

Pos ArRahnu Gold-i was developed in partnership with Go Capital Growth Sdn Bhd. Through the collaboration, Pos Malaysia leverages its retail and digital network while Go Capital Growth provides its expertise in gold products and services.

Outside of its fully Syariah-compliant platform, one of Pos ArRahnu Gold-i’s main features is its low entry point, allowing customers to start saving and investing in gold from as little as RM10. Customers can buy, sell, and accumulate gold digitally based on real-time market pricing. Pos Malaysia also claims the platform offers one of the lowest gold spreads in the market, making gold savings more competitive and, again, accessible.

The company adds that customers can convert their digital gold into physical gold or cash when needed. Pos Malaysia also says customers can track, buy, and manage their gold holdings through the platform while receiving real-time portfolio insights.

The national postal service provider says the gold offered through Pos ArRahnu Gold-i is backed by accreditation and verification from relevant bodies. These authorities include the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), SIRIM, and the National Metrology Institute of Malaysia (NMIM).

With its launch, Pos ArRahnu Gold-i is also introducing selected gold products, including the special edition 1g “Pos World” gold bar. The commemorative gold bar is limited to 500 pieces and will be sold alongside other gold products at Pos ArRahnu outlets nationwide.

Customers can purchase digital gold in various denominations, with physical gold conversion available in sizes ranging from 0.5g to 100g. The available denominations include 0.5g, 1g, 5g, 10g, 50g, 100g, as well as 1 Dinar (4.25g) and 5 Dinar (21.25g). According to the website, the digital gold holdings are backed by 999.9 fine gold, with customers able to convert their balance into minted physical gold bars by paying the required fulfilment charges.

The service is available from 13 July onwards through participating outlets across the country as well as its digital service. Those interested can read more about it on the official website.

(Source: Pos Malaysia [Press release], [Website])