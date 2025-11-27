GXBank is kicking off its second anniversary with a new campaign that offers customers the chance to earn up to 4.00% p.a. through its Bonus Pocket feature. The promotion, which begins today, applies to savings of up to RM50,000 placed in a Bonus Pocket and rewards users with both daily base interest and an additional bonus interest credited at the end of a three-month tenure.

The offer combines GXBank’s existing 2.00% p.a. daily-credited base rate with a matching 2.00% p.a. bonus rate that is paid once the three-month period ends. The digital bank adds that Bonus Pockets provide users with full flexibility with no lock-in periods and there’s no spending or stamp collection required to enjoy the 4.00% p.a. interest.

Meanwhile, MSMEs can enjoy 3.00% p.a. daily interest on business deposits via GX Biz Banking, with 0% interest on the first month of loan payment. GXBank notes that this offer is valid to businesses until 28 February 2026.

The anniversary celebration also highlighted the bank’s performance since launch. GXBank shared that it now serves more than 1 million users, supported by the gradual rollout of savings accounts, debit cards, FlexiCredit, and business financing.

These services helped drive strong engagement in 2025, with the platform recording 220 million transactions and 1.5 million pockets created across its app. According to the bank, this activity contributed to RM24 million in accumulated interest revenue for the year.