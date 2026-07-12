Meta has scrapped its newly launched Muse Image AI feature, which allowed users to generate images using content from public Instagram accounts, just days after its debut. The company pulled the feature after it sparked widespread criticism over privacy concerns and its default opt-in approach, acknowledging that it failed to meet user expectations.

“Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way,” Meta said in a statement. “We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available.”

Privacy Concerns Prompt Swift Reversal

The feature quickly became the subject of backlash from users and industry groups concerned about consent and the potential misuse of publicly shared images. Actor Hannah Einbinder, best known for Hacks, criticised the feature on Instagram, saying it had been activated automatically on her account while encouraging others to disable it.

The criticism was echoed by SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors and other media professionals, which urged Instagram users to opt out of the feature. The union argued that allowing AI systems to reference users’ public images without explicit consent was unacceptable, particularly given growing concerns surrounding AI-generated digital replicas.

Following Meta’s announcement of the feature’s removal, SAG-AFTRA welcomed the company’s decision to remove the feature. The union said it the “responsible thing to do” in light of the risks posed by non-consensual AI-generated likenesses.

Scrapped Just Three Days After Launch

The now-removed Muse Image capability is one of the first generative AI models developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. The company officially introduced it earlier this week alongside Muse Video, bringing new AI-powered image and video generation tools to its platforms.

Muse Image enables users to generate and edit images from text prompts, uploaded photos, and sketches. It also powers more than 30 AI effects for Instagram Stories and is being rolled out through Meta AI on WhatsApp. Every image generated by the model carries Meta’s Content Seal watermark, which remains embedded even after cropping, editing, or taking screenshots.

Prior to discontinuing the feature, Meta had allowed Instagram users to opt out of having their public content referenced by Muse Image. However, the rollout drew criticism because it was enabled by default rather than requiring users to explicitly opt in.

(Source: Meta [official blog] / Reuters)