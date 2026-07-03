Using AI to help write code is nothing new. Taking that concept a step further, Meta has quietly soft-launched a new app called Pocket, which lets users create interactive AI-generated experiences – or “gizmos” – simply by entering text prompts. While the app has appeared on the Google Play Store, you can’t download it yet.

According to TechCrunch, Pocket may have stemmed from Meta’s hiring of the Gizmo team from Atma Sciences and licensing its technology earlier this year. The app describes itself as “a creative platform for making and sharing gizmos”, which is Meta’s term for the AI-generated interactive experiences created using the app. Besides creating their own gizmos, users can also remix and share them with others.

#Meta is working on a new app called Pocket 👀 ℹ️ A new creative platform to make and share gizmos. pic.twitter.com/zFjMU5jj1U — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 2, 2026

The app first came to public attention after mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared his findings on X last night. However, Appfigures data cited by TechCrunch indicates that Pocket was listed on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as early as 29 June 2026.

At the time of writing, the official help page states that the app “is not yet available everywhere”. We also spotted it on our end, but were unable to download it. The page further notes that even in supported regions, some features may not be available. Meta has yet to publicly announce when it will roll out more widely or which regions will receive it next.

Meta has been placing greater emphasis on AI in recent months. Alongside reported efforts to build its own infrastructure for AI, Pocket appears to be another step towards making generative AI tools more accessible to everyday users.

Whether the app gains traction remains to be seen, especially as it is still unavailable in many regions. Even so, it offers another glimpse into how Meta plans to expand AI beyond its existing products.

(Source: Engadget, TechCrunch, Meta)