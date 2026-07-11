It’s time for another Razer collab, and this time it’s with Cinnamoroll, a Sanrio character to contrast the much more well-known Hello Kitty. On that note, this collaboration comes in the form of a special edition Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset, much like the Hello Kitty one from 2024. In the same vein, you can expect this to be virtually the same headset minus the way it looks.

Speaking of the way it looks, the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Cinnamoroll Edition could probably use another name that’s not Kitty, what with the droopy dog ears that it sports. Its physical look – including white base and soft blue accents – aside, it is otherwise functionally identical to the standard version of the Bluetooth headset. Which means Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, 40mm TriForce drivers, and a battery life of up to 40 hours.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Cinnamoroll Edition is ostensibly part of a wider Cinnamoroll collab. Other members of the collection include the Iskur V2 X chair, the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless mecha-membrane keyboard, Cobra mouse and Gigantus V2 M mouse pad, as well as a non-Kitty Kraken V4 X wired headset. Of course, no one would blame you for not knowing that, as those were not meant to be available locally.

With that in mind, it’s arguably that the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Cinnamoroll Edition was pretty close to sharing the same fate. This is because, despite this announcement, the videogames peripheral brand is not actually listing the droopy-eared headset on its local online store. Instead, for the Malaysian, Indonesian and Philippine market, it will only be available at “select retail channels”. The company also did not put a price on the Cinnamoroll Kraken Kitty, but judging from the prior Sanrio collab with Hello Kitty, this should be priced at RM829.