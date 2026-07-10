Earlier this year, AirAsia revealed that it was considering renaming its sister company, AirAsia X. Now, the change has officially taken place, with the airline announcing that it will now be known as AirAsia Group Bhd.

The change took effect on 2 July. According to The Edge, the new name reflects the group’s acquisition and consolidation of AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia Aviation Group Limited from Capital A, with the transaction taking effect on 18 January following the completion of the aviation business disposal.

The consolidation is expected to enable the group to optimise its network and strengthen operations, all while offering affordable air travel. The rebranding follows AirAsia Group’s 19th annual general meeting held on 25 June, where shareholders approved the company’s name change. While the new name took effect on 2 July, the company only announced the change publicly through a press release issued on 9 July.

“With a larger fleet, broader route network and stronger connectivity, we are poised to unlock new growth opportunities and create greater value for our shareholders, stakeholders and guests,” AirAsia Chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said in a statement. He added that the rebranding represents another milestone in the airline’s wider ambition to become the world’s first low-cost network carrier. This will involve leveraging the synergies between its short- and medium-haul networks, while bringing together the group’s airlines to improve connectivity and provide a more seamless travel experience.

(Source: AirAsia, The Edge Malaysia)