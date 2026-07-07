Ahmad’s Fried Chicken recently rebranded itself as Ahmad’s HotChicken, but the more interesting news is that the company also announced that it has appointed an “AI CEO”. According to the company, the appointed entity would help the company manage its operations, marketing, and even help it analyse and make strategic decisions faster.

Very little information beyond the announcement has been given about the decision to appoint an AI as a CEO, but we’ve reached out to the company for a comment on the matter, and we’ve yet to hear from them. We’ll update this space once we get a response.

At current, Ahmad’s HotChicken currently boasts 40 outlets across the country, both in the Peninsular and in East Malaysia. It’s recently updated its menu too, from the looks of it, offering folks a chance to burn their taste buds with a waiver-required Carolina Reaper-cooked fried chicken, but that’s besides the point for us.

We would like to say that a company appointing an AI as a CEO isn’t all that uncommon, but it really is. That said, a quick search online shows that there are some companies that have taken similar action: Dictador Europe, a Polish spirits brand, appointed an “AI-powered” robot as its CEO back in 2023, named Mika.

There is also NetDragon WebSoft, a Hong Kong-based gaming and education technology company. They appointed an AI humanoid named Tang Yu as its CEO, tasking it with organisational management, workflow automation, processing leave requests, and reviewing data.

(Source: Ahmad’s HotChicken via Facebook)