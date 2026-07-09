Last October, Grab announced its Partner Apps ecosystem, which essentially allows users to access third-party services from within Grab’s own app. At launch, the platform only offered a limited selection of offerings, although the company confirmed that more options were coming. Now, just as promised, bus ticketing platform redBus has integrated its services into the app.

This integration eliminates the need for additional app downloads or separate logins. Users can easily access redBus’ bus and ferry booking services directly from the Grab app. This includes browsing, comparing, and booking journeys, with options from more than 200 operators across Malaysia and Singapore. Aside from that, users can pay with GrabPay and earn GrabCoins on eligible bookings.

According to redBus, its collaboration with Grab aligns with consumer preferences. Southeast Asian customers are increasingly looking for seamless experiences in one place. By bringing its travel services into a trusted app, the company can make it easier for users to plan domestic and cross-border trips.

To get started, you can head over to the “Partner Apps” section of the Grab app. This is accessible via the “More” button on the homepage. Then, you can tap the “Bus & Ferry” icon. When launching the service for the first time, the app will prompt you to share a few details, including the profile and phone number associated with your Grab account, as well as transaction details. Once you tap the “Allow” button, you will be taken to redBus’ Partner App. From there, you can browse the available bus and ferry tickets.

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In conjunction with the launch, redBus and Grab are offering a few perks. During the promotional period, users can get a 50% discount on eligible redBus bookings. Of course, these bookings must be completed within the Grab app. In addition to this, the platforms are offering additional exclusive embedded incentives tailored for GrabUnlimited subscribers and Grab Travel Pass holders.

(Source: redBus press release)