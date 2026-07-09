The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based toll collection pilot is set to expand further along the North-South Expressway, with preparations now underway for the Juru–Skudai stretch. This development marks another step in Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to evaluate the technology as a potential foundation for future free-flow tolling.

The latest development was revealed in a written parliamentary reply by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi yesterday. According to him, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and PLUS Malaysia are currently carrying out testing and commissioning works before opening the system to the public.

Gradual ANPR Expansion On The North-South Expressway

The latest expansion follows the initial ANPR pilot launched in January this year along the Hutan Kampung–Sungai Dua section of the North-South Expressway. As previously reported, it was introduced to assess the system’s effectiveness and performance under actual traffic and operating conditions before a wider rollout.

The initial trial had also expanded beyond its original route. Since 25 June 2026, it has covered the Kubang Semang and Lunas toll plazas on the Kulim-Butterworth Expressway (BKE), as well as the Jitra toll plaza on the North-South Expressway.

Public Pilot To Follow Once Testing Is Complete

In his reply, Nanta noted that a public pilot involving registered highway users for the Juru–Skudai stretch will begin after all testing and commissioning activities have been completed. Similar to the other ongoing trials on the North-South Expressway, motorists will need to register before they can participate.

To refresh, the ANPR-based toll system relies on high-speed cameras and optical character recognition (OCR) technology to identify vehicle registration numbers as they pass through toll plazas. Toll charges are then processed through the JustGO mobile app, which is operated by JustGO Solutions Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of PLUS Malaysia.

To take part, download the JustGO Malaysia app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, register your vehicle, and then link a payment method such as a debit or credit card. Once set up, you can pass through participating toll plazas as usual, with charges processed automatically via ANPR without needing to launch the app while driving.

99.1% Success Rate

It is revealed that the Hutan Kampung–Sungai Dua pilot had attracted 32,856 registered users as of May 2026. At the same time, the system also recorded an average of 127,227 successful toll transactions each month.

Alexander said the pilot has achieved a vehicle number plate recognition success rate of up to 99.1%, while around 0.9% of detections failed. He clarified that the failures were primarily attributed to factors such as non-standard number plate designs, damaged registration plates, and adverse weather conditions.

Another Step Towards MLFF

PLUS first introduced the ANPR pilot in early 2026 as part of its efforts to evaluate open-payment tolling using licence plate recognition. More recently, the company also revealed that the JustGO app had surpassed 200,000 downloads, indicating growing public interest in the platform.

The ANPR trials are part of ongoing efforts to pave the way for the potential implementation of the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) toll collection system in Malaysia, which aims to reduce reliance on physical toll barriers. Notably, JustGO Solutions was previously reported to be among the bidders for the nationwide MLFF project, while the upcoming NPE2 expressway has already been confirmed to adopt the new system when it opens.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)