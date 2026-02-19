Malaysia’s first ANPR-based open payment tolling system has entered a new phase, with several fresh developments signalling early traction since its rollout. The system, enabled via JustGO Malaysia, was formally launched on 12 February, marking its official introduction at the institutional level after earlier pilot announcements.

The launch, led by the Works Ministry alongside the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and PLUS Malaysia Berhad, positions the initiative as more than just a limited trial. Instead, it reflects a coordinated push towards modernising toll collection and advancing Malaysia’s longer-term Multi Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) goals.

JustGO Malaysia Activation Booths And Promo Campaign

PLUS adds that JustGO is now approaching 200,000 app downloads, indicating growing public interest in the ANPR-based system. To support this uptake, the company and authorities have rolled out activation booths across Kedah and Penang, including locations such as Gurun R&R and Juru Lay-by, to help motorists onboard more easily and accelerate user adoption during the pilot phase.

At the same time, the organisers have introduced a promotional campaign to encourage usage. Under the initiative, 300 users who record the highest number of transactions during the campaign period will receive RM30 petrol e-vouchers.

A Recap Of PLUS’ ANPR Pilot

The ANPR open payment system currently runs along the Hutan Kampung–Sungai Dua stretch of the North-South Expressway. This pilot covers nine toll plazas, making PLUS Malaysia Berhad the first highway concessionaire in the country to implement the system at this scale. The platform is also designed as an open payment ecosystem, with the potential to support interoperability across multiple highway operators in the future.

To utilise the ANPR system, you’ll need to first download the JustGO Malaysia app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, register your vehicle, and then link a payment method such as a debit or credit card. Once set up, you can pass through participating toll plazas as usual, with charges processed automatically via ANPR – no need to launch the app while driving. The app also supports e-invoicing for added convenience.

