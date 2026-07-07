Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya (MBSJ) has officially announced that its parking payment systems are now fully operational. Motorists can once again pay for parking through supported apps, including Smart Selangor Parking, Flexi Parking, JomParking, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Setel, Nine, and other participating platforms.

Last week, we reported that Flexi Parking, Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP), and several related systems were back online shortly after the cyberattack. However, the services were still experiencing a number of issues at the time, making it difficult for motorists to complete parking-related transactions.

If you may recall, users reported being unable to log in or top up their balances. Others also said they were unable to reach the system’s customer support. With the systems now fully operational, we reached out to a representative from Leading Innovative Technologies & Systems (LiTS), who told us, “Our priority now is to continue supporting users, responding to affected cases, and providing accurate updates where needed.”

The rep further clarified that no passwords or login credentials were compromised during the attack. He also said the company had begun migrating its servers on 28 June. However, on 29 June, attackers breached the legacy server through an SQL injection attack.

Based on the incident timeline provided by LiTS, the company took the affected systems offline by 3PM on the same day. It then took 72 hours to restore the systems, while users’ parking credits were restored on Sunday, 5 July. Lastly, the representative told us that the company has informed the relevant authorities, including Bank Negara Malaysia and the Royal Malaysia Police, about the incident.

With that said, Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya is once again reminding motorists to pay for their parking. Otherwise, the council will take the necessary enforcement action if “motorists fail to make payment for parking spaces used”. Motorists with further enquiries are encouraged to contact Rantaian Mesra Sdn. Bhd. at 03-5650 0913.

(Source: Leading Innovative Technologies & Systems, Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya [Facebook])