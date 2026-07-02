Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated has announced that the Flexi Parking and Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) systems are now back online. Flexi Parking also confirmed the restoration of its services via a Facebook post earlier today, allowing users to resume parking payments through the apps.

Although the systems are back online, Flexi Parking warned that users may still encounter minor issues that require assistance. Those affected are encouraged to contact the company’s customer support through its official messaging channels and provide details of the issue.

In a separate post, Flexi Parking said users seeking assistance should provide their registered phone number, vehicle plate number, a description of the issue, a screenshot if available, as well as payment or compound details where applicable. The company also noted that it is currently experiencing a “high volume of messages regarding app-related inquiries and issues”, which may result in longer response times.

As mentioned earlier, users may still encounter issues with the system. At the time of writing, comments on Flexi Parking’s Facebook post show that some users are unable to log in or top up their balance, while others claim they have been unable to get through to customer support. Do keep this in mind while interacting with the app.

If you may recall, the Flexi Parking and Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) systems became unavailable due to what was initially described as a technical disruption. Selangor authorities later confirmed that the outage was caused by a cyberattack, which prevented motorists from paying for parking through the apps. In response, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said parking enforcement would be suspended until the systems were restored, meaning motorists would not receive compounds during the outage.

Of course, while the system is struggling, it is still operational. Thus, monitorists must pay for parking according to the usual rates and rates to avoid summonses.

(Source: Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporation, Flexi Parking [1], [2])