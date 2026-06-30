A widespread technical disruption affecting the Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) platform has left several parking payment applications temporarily unavailable today, preventing motorists from paying for parking in affected local council areas. According to reports, the outage extends to different apps which integrate the system, which include the state’s own Smart Selangor Parking and Nine, as well as Flexi Parking, Jom Parking, Touch ‘n Go eWallet and Setel.

In response to the disruption, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said no parking charges or compounds will be imposed on motorists until the technical issues have been fully resolved. At the time of writing, the system remains unavailable and the affected parking applications have yet to resume normal operations.

Saya telah dimaklumkan terdapat aduan berkenaan aplikasi parking yang tidak dapat diakses oleh pengguna. Pasukan teknikal sedang menaiktaraf sistem untuk dimigrasi ke server baharu. Sementara urusan teknikal ini berjalan, saya telah mengarahkan agar TIADA caj parkir ataupun… pic.twitter.com/6F9kqWS6YF — Amirudin Shari (@AmirudinShari) June 30, 2026

Recovery Process In Progress

In a post on X, Amirudin said he had been informed of complaints from users who were unable to access the SIP feature. He added that the technical team is currently upgrading the platform as part of a migration to a new server, prompting the temporary suspension of enforcement.

Several local councils have also confirmed the measure. Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) said parking enforcement activities have been suspended until the system returns to normal, while Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) advised motorists that an announcement will be made once services are fully restored.

GANGGUAN SEMENTARA SISTEM BAYARAN LETAK KERETA MBSJ Dimaklumkan bahawa sistem bayaran tempat letak MBSJ yang melibatkan aplikasi Smart Selangor Parking, Flexi Parking, JomParking, Touch ’n Go eWallet, Setel dan Nine sedang mengalami gangguan teknikal. pic.twitter.com/1sxhZW6q93 — Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya (@SJcitycouncil) June 30, 2026

Official Updates To Be Shared Through SIP Channels

Rantaian Mesra Sdn Bhd (RMSB), the company owned by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) that oversees the SIP platform, said the system has been temporarily suspended to facilitate a comprehensive recovery process and ensure the continued security of the platform and the integrity of users’ data. The company said a comprehensive technical assessment is currently being carried out to ensure the system resumes operation in a stable condition and meets the required standards for security, reliability, and data integrity before services are restored.

RMSB apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged users to obtain updates only through the official SIP and RMSB communication channels to avoid misinformation. Users requiring assistance may contact the SIP customer service hotline at 03-5650 0913 or email sip@rmsb.my for further information.

(Source: Amirudin Shari, via X / RMSB / MBPJ / MBSJ)