Shopee and Meta have recently launched affiliate partnerships on Instagram. This initiative expands on the e-commerce platform’s Facebook affiliate partnership, offering users another option for monetising their content. Available across Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil, the programme enables eligible creators to promote select products on their Reels and Feed posts and earn commissions on qualifying purchases.

To get started, creators must first sign up as a Shopee Affiliate. Once approved, they must then connect their Shopee Affiliate account to their Instagram professional account. This is done through the Professional Dashboard on the Instagram app. After that, they are free to browse through Shopee affiliate products to recommend in their content.

When adding a new post, there will be an “Add products” option, which lets the users insert the items they want to promote. Alternatively, they can tag the product by adding its URL in the post caption. According to the platform, creators can showcase multiple products within a single piece of content. These items are marked with a shopping icon and a “commission eligible” label. This allows the audience to easily identify featured products. Creators can then earn commissions when their viewers complete qualifying purchases through Shopee.

Of course, there are a few notable conditions to keep in mind. For starters, only those aged 18 and older can use affiliate partnerships. Aside from owning an Instagram professional account, they must also have more than 1,000 followers. It also goes without saying that they must comply with Meta’s partner monetisation policies.

In addition to allowing affiliate content, the two platforms are looking into an affiliate ad solution, which lets Shopee sellers and brands amplify affiliate content as clearly labeled paid promotions. The feature leverages Meta’s ad system to reach relevant audiences. This is all done with the creators’ permissions, of course.

For now, affiliate ads are limited to select markets in Southeast Asia, with a wider rollout planned for the coming months. As for the affiliate partnership in general, it’s already available for those in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Brazil.

(Source: Shopee press release)