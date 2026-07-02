Shopee today officially held a Seller Summit as part of its Jom Beli Selamat campaign. The event was officiated by Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN). Additionally, the campaign is conducted in part with the company’

“Malaysia’s digital economy holds tremendous potential, but to realise this potential, growth, innovation and trust must go hand in hand. As more Malaysians participate in digital commerce, consumers must be equipped with the knowledge and information needed to make informed decisions and transact safely online. The Government welcomes collaborations such as Jom Beli Selamat, which bring together government, industry and law enforcement to strengthen consumer awareness, promote responsible participation and build greater confidence in Malaysia’s digital ecosystem.”

As part of the Jom Beli Selamat campaign, Shopee says that both the KPDN and PDRM have jointly developed an educational microsite that provides practical guidance on common scam tactics, safe online shopping practices and scam prevention. The microsite also empowers the public to play a more active role in maintaining a safer online environment by facilitating the reporting of suspicious activities and listings, while providing access to trusted support resources, including information related to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

“Shopee Seller Summit is about preparing businesses for the future, while Jom Beli Selamat is about protecting that future. As Malaysia’s digital economy continues to grow, entrepreneurs must be equipped with the tools, knowledge and opportunities to succeed, while consumers and businesses must be able to participate in a safe and trusted ecosystem. Together with KPDN and PDRM, we hope Jom Beli Selamat will empower Malaysians with the knowledge and habits needed to shop more safely online,” Nik Emir Nik Din, Head of Public & External Affairs, Shopee Malaysia, said.

(Additional Sources: KPDN)