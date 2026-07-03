At the tail end of last month, the government announced the Budi Diesel programme. This initiative fully came into effect earlier this week, replacing the previous system with a targeted subsidy akin to the Budi95 programme. To help Malaysians with this transition, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced that it will extend its operations this month.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the department declared that from 4 July 2026 to 26 July 2026, it will be operating on weekends to handle applications for the Budi Diesel programme. This extension applies to licensing counters in state JPJ headquarters and branches, as well as UTC outposts.

For Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah, these offices will be open on Friday and Saturday throughout this month. In the case of the rest of Malaysia, the weekend refers to Saturday and Sunday. Regardless, operating hours will run from 8AM until 5PM.

And again, the counters will be open for Budi Diesel applications. To recap, the programme allows eligible Malaysians to purchase diesel at a subsidised price of RM2.10 per litre. By default, these individuals are entitled to a monthly quota of 200L, which is split between diesel and RON95 petrol.

However, owners of diesel-powered pickup trucks and SUVs may apply for an additional allocation of 100L, bringing the total up to 300L per month. This is, of course, subject to a few stipulations. Aside from this, the government is allowing eligible individuals to transfer their Budi Diesel quota to others. This measure was introduced to offer more flexibility for consumers, particularly those in rural Sabah and Sarawak.

It is worth noting that this mechanism only allows the person to transfer their quota to immediate family members, and the recipient must also be eligible for Budi95. This means that a person can transfer their quota to their spouse, sibling, parent, or child. Furthermore, the transfer is one-way and cannot be revoked. Also important to note is the deadline for transfer applications. For this first phase, consumers must apply by 12 July 2026.

(Source: JPJ via Facebook)