Maxis has announced that its Hotlink Travel SIM plans, which were introduced back in June, are getting significant upgrades. Chief among them are the speeds, which initially capped at 12Mbps, are now unlimited for both the RM35 and RM60 options.

As before, the Hotlink Travel SIM plans are supported in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia. The RM35 option offers 15 days of validity, along with 100GB FUP quota, unlimited calls within Malaysia, and the aforementioned unlimited speed upgrade. Meanwhile, the RM60 plan is mostly similar, with the exception of its longer 30-day validity and data quota, which has been upgraded from 100GB to 200GB FUP.

Another change is the availability of an eSIM option for the RM35 Travel SIM, which can be purchased directly via the Hotlink App. The registration process will require MyKad or passport details for validation, and you are also given the option to get a new number or keep your existing one. Once done, you’ll be prompted to download and install your new eSIM to complete the process. Do note that you’ll need an eSIM compatible smartphone for this to work.

What about the RM60 option? Surprisingly, eSIM availability is only exclusively available to the more affordable plan. Responding to our query, a Maxis representative told us that there’s no plans to introduce the feature for the 30-day version at this time. For now, the RM60 Hotlink Travel SIM, as well as the physical version of the RM35 option, is available for purchase at Maxis Centres at KLIA Terminal 1 and 2, Langkawi International Airport, Penang International Airport, as well as selected tourist hubs.

(Source: Maxis press release / official website)