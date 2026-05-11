Maxis announced the initial rollout of its Home Solar subscription within the Klang Valley Area. Then in May of last year, the company announced plans to extend this across Peninsular Malaysia. Now, the telco has announced another expansion. Not so much in area coverage, but a new option for those interested in getting solar panels for their home. Rather than just subscribing to the service, you can now buy them.

The company has given this a pretty straightforward name, calling it the “Outright Purchase” option. Maxis also makes the claim that “customers can reduce their monthly electricity bills by up to 80%, potentially recovering their initial investment in as little as three to five years”. This is, naturally, presuming that your monthly electricity bill is above a certain threshold. Not particularly surprising, as to be eligible to subscribe to the Home Solar service to begin with, your monthly electricity bill needs to be RM200 or more.

Speaking of three years, Maxis is also offering the Outright Purchase of its Home Solar service with zero-interest payment plans of up to 36 months through selected partner banks. An FAQ page indicates that the specific banks are Maybank and HSBC, though the latter only offers payment plans of up to 24 months.

The exact price depends on your home’s size and electricity consumption, but prices start from RM20,499, or RM570 a month for the aforementioned 36 months. It’s worth noting that, depending on the eventual setup, that initial number could go north of RM50,000. For what it’s worth, it’s still only available for landed properties in Peninsular Malaysia.

But for those who are interested, Maxis is also throwing in five years of complimentary maintenance for the Outright Purchase option of its Home Solar solution, but only for signups by 31 May. A bit more specifically, the telco has noted this as 3+2 years of free maintenance, insurance and monitoring. Alternatively, you can swap out the two additional years of maintenance – which, incidentally, is worth RM2,000 – for RM1,000 in TnG credits. For those taking the plunge after said date, there’s still an option to extend the default three years of maintenance.