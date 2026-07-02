By now, humanoid robots aren’t exactly a rarity anymore, with multiple companies racing to show off their creations. While many of these machines were conceived with the purpose of handling grunt work or strenuous tasks, Chinese firm UBTECH has something else in mind. Enter the UWORLD U1, a series of full-size ultra-bionic humanoid robots built for “long-term human companionship”.

At first glance, these robots appear doll-like, with hyperrealistic human features. Marketed as a cure for loneliness, they marry advanced robotics with “emotion-driven” large language models to offer emotional support. The launch marks UBTECH’s foray into consumer robotics as it advances its goal to make humanoid robots part of everyday life. Unveiled at the end of last month, these androids are the first of their kind designed for mass production.

The lineup comprises three models, namely the U1 Lite, the U1 Pro, and the U1 Ultra. As the names suggest, the U1 Pro and U1 Ultra are the premium options. The two feature full body builds, with the latter having the ability to walk independently. Meanwhile, the U1 Lite is the semi-torso edition, serving as the budget option. That said, pricing starts at an eye-watering CNY119,800 (~RM72,033). Those with deep pockets can also customise android’s face, hair, and outfit.

Features and capabilities

The U1 incorporates the company’s proprietary tech, including biomimetic skin, embodied intelligence hardware, operating systems, and the AI models that power its social capabilities. According to UBTECH, the android comes with 88 degrees of freedom and a dual-pivot biomimetic cervical spine, allowing it to replicate 90% of fundamental human movements.

Other than that, it can supposedly recognise over 20 precise emotional states. Also on board is an expression actuation system, promising a “remarkably lifelike” interaction experience. Furthermore, the robot comes equipped with the Agent Memory OS, a cross-temporal memory system. Meanwhile, a proactive care engine lets the U1 respond naturally to contextual cues and social situations without the need for a wake word.

Additionally, the robot comes with a three-layer privacy architecture consisting of local-first processing, minimal cloud dependency, and user-controlled hardware safeguards. The company also asserts that users retain ownership of their data.

The loneliness economy

As mentioned earlier, these machines aren’t made for chores. Rather, they are supposed to offer daily companionship, social assistance, as well as emotional and mental support. Some examples of this include discussing the user’s concerns and reminding them to take medication. Other applications include reception and hospitality services, elder care, psychological support, tourism and exhibitions, research and education, and premium domestic services.

With this mind, though, the company is mostly capitalising on the so-called “loneliness economy” in China. As it stands, the country has over 90 million adults living alone, plus 118 million empty-nest seniors. And clearly, some of these lonely people are willing to pay for a robot companion. At launch, orders for the UWORLD U1 series exceeded 13,361 units.

UBTECH is also planning to donate some of the robots to vulnerable groups as part of its Human-Robot Companionship Initiative. To start, it will give away 100 units in 2026. These models will be customised to recreate designated individuals.

Whether or not these robots can actually address the loneliness issue remains to be seen, but the company seems pretty sold on their merits. As Chief Brand Officer of UBTECH Michael Tam puts it, they can accompany you for a lifetime. “It will never betray you, will always be loyal to you, and will love you unconditionally,” he adds.

That said, those hoping for some bedroom action may be left disappointed. According to the company, the U1 is not designed to offer intimate relations “for now”.

(Source: PRNewswire, AFP via The Straits Times, City News Service)