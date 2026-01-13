AGIBOT, the Shenzhen-based robotics company, launched its AI Experience Centre in i-City, Selangor. The launch also doubles up as the brand’s announcement that it officially and finally has a presence in the country.

The company basically launched five robots, but two models stole the show with their tumbling and athletics, literally. Those robots are the AGIBOT X2 Ultra and D1 Pro/Edu.

The AGIBOT X2 Ultra is a bipedal autonomous robot, powered by an NVIDIA Orin NX 16GB SoC. IT boasts 30 DoF camera sensors, while each arm carries seven. Detection and perception of the robot is conducted through a combination of Interactive, Binocular, RGBD, LIDAR and Rear RGB cameras.

Other details of the AGIBOT X2 Ultra include a height of 131cm, a weight of 39kg, and a battery capacity of 500Wh, which last two hours on average. Additionally, it has a walking speed of 2 metres per second, while the Orin NX 16GB chip allows it to interact with humans without any guidance and in its own capacity.

The second robot to catch our attention was the AGIBOT D1 Pro/Edu. A quadraped robot that basically takes on the characteristics of a dog, and a piece of technology that reminds of the earlier years when US-based robotics company Boston Dynamics were in the news.

The feet of the D1 Pro/Edu can be switched out for wheels and in this state, the robot is capable of reaching speeds of up to 29km/h, even when off the beaten path. On rubber feet, it has a top walking speed of 3.5 metres per second. Oh, and it can do backflips and is waterproof.

If you’re interested, you can head on down to i-City to check out the robots in action there. Some of the scenarios even included two AGIBOT X2 Ultra models sparring with each other, albeit seemingly a little disoriented.