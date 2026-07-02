Malaysia is targeting the start of domestic rocket production within the next two years, with ambitions to eventually manufacture missiles as well. The move follows a new strategic partnership between local defence firm Weststar Defence Industries Sdn Bhd and Australia’s Rocket Technologies International (RTI).

The announcement was made by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin during his three-day official visit to Australia, where he witnessed the signing of the agreement between the two companies. The partnership is expected to facilitate technology transfer, strengthen local manufacturing capabilities, and position Malaysia within the global defence supply chain.

A Strategic Priority

According to Mohamed Khaled, the government fully supports the collaboration as it aligns with Malaysia’s efforts to develop indigenous capabilities in rocket and missile technologies.

Beyond production, the initiative is also expected to boost research and development (R&D), talent development, and collaboration with higher education institutions.

The minister added that Weststar’s investment would allow Malaysia to become part of RTI’s global supply chain, creating new opportunities for local companies to participate in the international defence ecosystem. He also described the project as a key step towards achieving the goals outlined under the National Defence Industry Policy, which seeks to strengthen the country’s sovereign defence capabilities.

Who Are Weststar Defence Industries And RTI?

Weststar Defence Industries is the defence arm of the Weststar Group, specialising in the design, engineering, manufacturing and integration of military and security solutions. Among its notable projects are serving as the main contractor for the Malaysian Armed Forces’ STARStreak Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) system, as well as developing tactical military vehicles including the GK-M1 and GK-M2 Rapid Rover platforms. The company also supplies unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and other defence equipment through collaborations with international partners.

RTI, on the other hand, is an Australian aerospace and defence technology company that focuses on rocket testing, propulsion technologies, systems integration and validation services. The company operates one of Australia’s few commercial rocket testing facilities and has conducted more than 300 rocket tests, supporting both defence and space industry customers through testing, development and certification services.

(Source: Bernama / Weststar Defence Industries [website] / RTI [website])