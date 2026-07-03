Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Desktop Speaker Pro Set in Malaysia. The audio system consists of a tiltable desktop soundbar and a wireless subwoofer.

The set offers five EQ presets for music, bass, vocals, games, and movies. Both the soundbar and subwoofer also feature RGB lighting, with the former equipped with 24 LEDs and the latter featuring five. The two units communicate over a 2.4GHz wireless connection for low-latency audio transmission.

Performance-wise, the main speaker features two 10W racetrack drivers paired with dual passive radiators. According to the company, the acoustic arrangement is designed to deliver a wider desktop soundstage.

One of the soundbar’s standout features is its adjustable design, allowing it to tilt upwards by up to 53 degrees. The brand notes this helps provide a more natural listening experience. It also comes with a multifunction control knob on one side of the soundbar can be used to adjust the volume, switch sound modes and input sources, as well as control the ambient lighting. The knob also synchronises with the wireless subwoofer, allowing users to control both units simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the wireless subwoofer houses a 96mm long-throw driver and has its own independent power supply. the tech giant notes the unit is capable of delivering bass frequencies down to 60Hz.

The Desktop Speaker Pro Set supports three connectivity options: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm AUX input. It also includes a dedicated 3.5mm microphone input for external microphones.

It’s also worth noting that the main soundbar features a built-in high-sensitivity microphone with Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC), which supposedly helps improve voice clarity during calls. Additionally, users can further customise the device to their preference with the dedicated computer software.

The Xiaomi Desktop Speaker Pro Set is priced at RM469 in Malaysia. Those interested can purchase the device through the company’s official website, as well as its official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

(Source: Xiaomi [website], [Facebook])