TV6, RTM’s retro-themed television channel, will officially cease broadcasting from 1 July 2026. The announcement was made through a notice shared on the channel’s official social media accounts.

For the uninitiated, TV6 first began trial broadcasts on 1 March 2021 before expanding to a 20-hour daily schedule later that year. Unlike the broadcaster’s other television channels, TV6 focused almost entirely on archived programming, giving viewers a nostalgic access to classic content from the broadcaster’s extensive catalogue.

Its lineup featured reruns of dramas, films, cartoons, documentaries, music and entertainment programmes that originally aired across the 1960s through the 2020s. Many of these classic programmes also continue to appear on other RTM channels, including TV1, TV2 and TV Okey.

TV6 channel was also made available in HD on MYTV via channel 113. It could also be streamed live through RTMKlik and MYTV Mana Mana.

No Official Reason Yet

At the time of writing, RTM has not announced why TV6 is being discontinued or whether its archive programming will be redistributed across its remaining television channels and streaming platforms. Seeing the channel primarily focuses on nostalgic content, it is possible that its cessation resulted from the lack of viewership. Speculations aside, we have reached out to the national broadcaster for comment.

(Source: TV6, via Facebook)