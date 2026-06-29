The Institute of Internal Auditors Malaysia (IIA Malaysia) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BAC Education Group to expand professional education and certification opportunities for aspiring internal auditors in Malaysia. The partnership focuses on developing a stronger pipeline of qualified internal audit professionals through several new academic and professional initiatives.

These include Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) tutorial programmes, as well as MBA pathways specialising in Internal Audit that integrate all three parts of the CIA qualification as elective subjects. The collaboration will also introduce continuous professional development (CPD) programmes covering emerging risk areas, alongside seminars, workshops, career engagement activities, and research initiatives focused on innovation in the internal audit profession. In addition, BAC students will be eligible to join the IIA Malaysia community, giving them greater access to professional networking and certification opportunities before entering the workforce.

IIA Malaysia President Suhailah Mohamed Abdulla said the partnership is intended to produce more professionals who are not only technically competent but also capable of supporting organisations’ governance and risk management needs. She added that the initiative also forms part of the institute’s efforts to increase the number of Certified Internal Auditors and grow its membership base in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, BAC Education Group Chief Future Officer Raja Singham said the collaboration aims to better prepare graduates by combining academic learning with globally recognised professional certifications. This would allow them to enter the workforce with industry-relevant skills and internationally recognised credentials.

(Source: IIA Malaysia press release)