The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo has officially been given a price tag in Malaysia. The dual-screen gaming laptop will retail for an eye-watering RM36,999 and yes, at that price, you could easily purchase a Perodua Axia or Proton Saga.

For that price, you get a laptop with two 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR displays, with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) native resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. And yes, they are NVIDIA G-Sync panels. Attached to one side is a Bluetooth wireless keyboard that keeps in line with the brandâ€™s gaming heritage. This includes an ultra-thin 5.1mm design, one-zone RGB, and an oil-resistant fabric on the top, and a 140Hz report rate.

The whole machine, by the way, is CNC milled out of aluminium alloy, as is the built-in kickstand that allows users to prop up the laptop to accommodate for the vertical-stacked dual display alignment, or in a side-by-side book style viewing.

Beneath the hood, the ROG Zephyrus Duo ships out with an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H, a 16-core CPU that boosts up to 4.9GHz at full load, plus an 18MB Intel Smart Cache and an NPU with 50 TOPs performance.

As this is a gaming laptop, the Zephyrus Duo Asus Malaysia will ship in one GPU configuration, and that is with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop, which offers 24GB GDDR7 memory, more than enough to service your gaming or professional visualisation needs.

The remaining configuration of the Zephyrus Duo includes 2TB of PCIe 5.0 storage, 64GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 wireless connectivity, and a 90Wh 4-cell battery. I/O ports include a 3.5mm audio combo jack; an HDMI 2.1 FRL port; two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports that support speeds up to 10Gbps; two Thunderbolt 4 ports; and an SD Card UHS-II card reader.

The one downside to all this, perhaps, is the weight: the Zephyrus Duo weighs 2.82kg, which makes it more of a desktop replacement and less of a mobile warriorâ€™s ideal travel companion.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo is already available for purchase. In an effort to sweeten the pot, from today until 17 July, customers who purchase it will also receive an ROG Falcata split keyboard and Kitara gaming headset, both of which have a combined value of RM2,948. While stocks last.