It’s time for the Steam Summer Sale of 2026. It will be ongoing until 9 July, but more specifically it ends at 1AM of 10 July local time. That’s basically the full two weeks, which is good news and that gives you more time to decide if it’s the right time for you to get some of these games on discount. After all, 90% discounts – and higher – are back, and there are a couple of highly rated ones on here too.
One to keep in mind if by some miracle you still haven’t bought it is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. With news of a new DLC coming after so many years, the base game is now at a 90% discount, while the Complete Edition, with the two existing DLCs, is 80% off. Beyond that, well, let’s see what else is on offer this time around.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – RM149.99 > RM14.99
- Dead Space Remake Deluxe – RM239.00 > RM23.90
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – RM179.99 > RM17.99
- A Plague Tale Bundle – RM189.00 > RM47.25
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection – RM279.14 > RM58.38
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022 – RM332.50 > RM33.25
- Watch Dogs Bundle – RM402.30 > RM40.22
- Far Cry 4 Gold – RM189.00 > RM18.90
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – RM139.00 > RM13.90
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition – RM270.90 > RM67.72
- Resident Evil 2 Remake Deluxe Edition – RM169.90 > RM33.98
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Gold Edition – RM169.90 > RM50.97
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – RM101.90 > RM33.62
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – RM101.90 > RM10.19
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition – RM139.00 > RM11.12
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy – RM245.60 > RM36.84
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – RM169.00 > RM50.70
- Metro Saga Bundle – RM186.62 > RM15.89
- Saints Row: Empire Ultimate Franchise Pack – RM227.87 > RM55.97
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – RM163.00 > RM16.30