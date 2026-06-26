It’s time for the Steam Summer Sale of 2026. It will be ongoing until 9 July, but more specifically it ends at 1AM of 10 July local time. That’s basically the full two weeks, which is good news and that gives you more time to decide if it’s the right time for you to get some of these games on discount. After all, 90% discounts – and higher – are back, and there are a couple of highly rated ones on here too.

One to keep in mind if by some miracle you still haven’t bought it is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. With news of a new DLC coming after so many years, the base game is now at a 90% discount, while the Complete Edition, with the two existing DLCs, is 80% off. Beyond that, well, let’s see what else is on offer this time around.