The ONEXPLAYER 3 has officially begun its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. It’s starting prices are still higher than usual, but compared to the MSI Claw EX 8 AI+, it’s certainly less pricey.

Just to be clear, the starting price of the ONEXPLAYER 3 is still above the US$1,000 (~RM4,140) mark: the base model, which comes with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage, starts at US$1,399 (~RM5,792). Going up a step, there’s a model with double the storage capacity, but still retaining the same amount of RAM, retailing for US$1,499 (~RM6,206). At the top of the pedestal is the 32GB+1TB model, which the company is selling for US$1,699 (~RM7,034). A point to note is that the 24GB models have slower memory speeds at 7467MTs, while the 32GB variant runs at 8533MT/s.

For context, that’s US$100 (~RM414) less than the MSI Claw EX 8 AI+, and while that doesn’t seem like much, believe us that actually is. Let’s put that in another context: that’s the price of a Steam Controller in the US.

On another sidebar, and as a quick primer, the Intel Arc G3 Extreme is technically part of the chipmaker’s Panther Lake lineup. At current, there’s only one spec for it: 14-cores comprising two P-Cores, eight E-Cores, and four LP E-Cores, a turbo boost of 4.7GHz, and a 12MB Smart Cache. For obvious reasons, the iGPU, the Arc B390, is the star of the show, comprising 12 Xe3P cores, the same number with ray-tracing cores, and a boost clock of 2.3GHz. In our review of it via the ASUS Zenbook Duo, it proved that it was more than capable of Cyberpunk 2077 at moderately high settings, and with ray tracing on.

Moving on, the ONEXPLAYER 3 is technically the third gaming handheld to run on Intel’s Arc G3 Extreme processor, the second being the Acer Predator Atlas 8, which you can read about in our hands on. What really sets this handheld apart from the crowd is that it’s currently the only Intel Arc-powered gaming handheld to feature an 8.8-inch AMOLED display. That includes 144Hz variable refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, HDR support, and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness. Other specs include an 85Wh battery and a 35W full power mode when plugged in.

Another key selling point of the ONEXPLAYER 3 is its modularity. The brand designed it with the Nintendo Switch in mind: detachable controllers, a built-in kickstand, and a controller dock with a 1,100mAh battery and integrated touchpad.

(Source: Indiegogo)