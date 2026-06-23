Starlink has quietly removed its Residential Lite subscription plan in Malaysia and replaced it with a new Residential 100 option. The change appears to have taken place recently, with the Lite plan no longer listed on the satellite internet provider’s Malaysian website.

In its place, Starlink now offers two residential packages: Residential 100 and the standard Residential plan. The new package costs RM135 per month and promises download speeds of up to 100Mbps.

That makes it an unusual replacement for the outgoing Residential Lite plan, which was priced at RM129 per month and offered speeds of up to 200Mbps. Existing Residential Lite subscribers have also reportedly begun receiving notifications encouraging them to “upgrade” to the newer Residential 100 package.

Different Approach Compared To Other Markets

Interestingly, the changes in Malaysia differ from what Starlink has implemented elsewhere. According to Starlink’s official FAQ page, the Residential Lite plan was rebranded as Residential 200 in markets such as the United States and Australia earlier this year. At the same time, the company introduced a new Residential 100 package as a lower-cost alternative.

In those regions, the addition of Residential 100 effectively expanded the range of available plans. In Malaysia, however, Starlink appears to have replaced Residential Lite entirely with Residential 100 instead of offering both options side by side.

As a result, Malaysian customers now face a higher monthly fee for the entry-level residential package while receiving lower advertised speeds than before. This also makes the “affordable” positioning of the revised plan somewhat difficult to apply locally.

Standard Residential Plan Also Gets A Price Increase

The company has also quietly increased the price of its standard Residential plan in Malaysia. Previously priced at RM220 per month, the package now costs RM235 monthly while continuing to offer unlimited data and download speeds of up to 400Mbps.

For now, there is no indication that Starlink intends to introduce the Residential 200 plan in Malaysia. If the company eventually brings the package to the local market, it would likely sit between Residential 100 and the standard Residential plan in terms of both performance and pricing.

(Sources: Lowyat.NET forum / Starlink Malaysia [1] [2])