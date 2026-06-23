Astro has unveiled a series of new streaming bundle promotions alongside the launch of Astro Daebak, a new Korean entertainment channel powered by tvN. The offerings aim to consolidate multiple streaming services under the company‘s platform while providing subscribers with additional viewing options at discounted rates.

Starting today, Astro customers can subscribe to either a Disney+ and Prime Video bundle or a standalone Prime Video bundle. Both options also include Astro’s Blockbuster Pack, which consists of four movie and entertainment channels: Astro Showtime, Astro FAM Time, Rock Action, and Rock X Stream.

The Disney+ and Prime Video Bundle is currently priced at RM25 per month (RRP: RM65.69/month), while the Prime Video Bundle costs RM15/month (RRP: RM35.79/month). Both promotional offers are available until 14 August 2026, excluding SST.

WeTV And Viu Premium Bundle Priced At RM15 Monthly

For viewers who primarily consume Asian content, Astro has also introduced a WeTV and Viu Premium bundle. Available from today until 4 September 2026, the package costs RM15 per month (RRP: RM35.80/month) and combines access to both streaming platforms. The bundle includes content ranging from Chinese dramas and Korean series to Malay dramas, variety shows, and platform-exclusive productions.

Astro Daebak To Debut On 1 July 2026

Astro will launch Astro Daebak (Channel 393) on 1 July 2026. Powered by South Korean broadcaster tvN, the channel will focus on Korean dramas and variety programmes.

Astro says the new channel will be available to all Astro customers. Its introduction comes several months after the global shutdown of ONE HD. Astro Daebak will complement the company’s existing Korean content offerings, which include tvN, tvN Movies, KBS World, and K-Plus.

Astro One Packs Start From RM49.99

The new bundles can be added through Astro One Packs, which start from RM49.99 per month. Existing Astro customers can subscribe through the My Astro app or Astro’s website, while new customers can sign up directly through Astro.

(Source: Astro press release)