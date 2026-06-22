Malaysia has been actively promoting the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive economic growth and digital transformation. However, the technology has also enabled new forms of abuse, including deepfakes and identity impersonation. To address these concerns, the government is looking to adopt a two-pronged approach that combines existing laws with a forthcoming AI Governance Bill. The government will rely on existing laws to take action against AI misuse while also drafting an AI Governance Bill to strengthen prevention and accountability throughout AI’s life cycle.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the move aims to address risks associated with high-capability technologies such as deepfakes, synthetic content, and identity manipulation before they become more widespread. “This layered strategy ensures that existing legal measures and the AI Governance Bill complement each other in balancing innovation with systemic risk control,” he mentioned in the Dewan Rakyat earlier today. Gobind said the government must view AI holistically as the technology continues to be adopted across different sectors. As such, it is looking to regulate the AI ecosystem from start to finish while ensuring that authorities can still address AI-generated content that breaches existing laws.

He said the proactive approach is crucial to promoting the responsible use of AI without compromising public safety, national interests, as well as protecting victims’ rights, individual dignity, and children. He mentioned this in response to a question from Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang).

In response to a supplementary question on AI sovereignty, Gobind said the development of a secure AI ecosystem requires a broader approach. This includes ensuring that authorities effectively address any legal issues arising from the use of AI. He added that the government is also focusing on AI model safety, including data protection measures and product assessments prior to deployment.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia, Gobind Singh Deo [Facebook])